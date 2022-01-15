Dresses over pants: 4 mistakes to avoid when wearing the combination

Reviewing the fashion archive we found some red carpets that unleashed a daring style, where we contemplated dresses over pants, hip jeans with colorful chains that captivated any setting, and mini skirts with matching tops. Ultimately, it was the era where dress codes they totally steered clear of gala attire, however, not being hypnotized by the originality of the idols of the moment was impossible.

Anne Hathaway She was one of the celebrities who wore the most famous styling of that time, she surprised with a pink midi dress over straight jeans and triangular ankle boots. Years later, Eiza Gonzalez broke into the premiere from ‘Bloodshot’ with a similar aura, but truly renewed. She paraded with the top piece with a built-in train, skinny jeans and tie sandals, entrusting the most precise chairs to show off with impetus dresses over pants, the trend that will govern in 2022.

Firms such as Paco Rabanne, Fendi and Peter Do have extolled the power to wear the aforementioned duo, but you will need certain details to avoid taking any false steps, since committing the same stylistic errors of the past is not in the new fashionable dictionary.

Mistakes when wearing dresses over pants

Choose a dress straight and motionless

Louis Vuitton, spring/summer 2022. Louis Vuitton/Gorunway

One of the most common mistakes when porting the microtrend in focus is, choose a design that is straight and without movement, this will shorten the silhouette and obtain a less assertive result. For this, experts in the field have announced that, if one of the trending dresses, like the one with openings, an attractive and balanced compliment will be achieved, since this detail will expose a large part of the lower garment, achieving kilometric legs.

lean for a lingerie type dress as Louis Vuitton puts it, it will be a romantic gesture, or by a shirt-dress, as unleashed in Peter Do, it will summon a more formal wink.

Choose opposite colors