Doctor Strange 2: John Krasinski would have recorded a cameo as Mr. Fantastic | Benedict Cumberbatch | Cinema and series

Doc Strange 2 aims to be one of the most ambitious films in the MCU. The list of alleged cameos in the plot starring Benedict Cumberbatch has excited fans. In that sense, a recent report by The Illuminerdi indicates that John Krasinski, recognized by The Office, would have a cameo as Mr. Fantastic.

