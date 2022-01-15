Doctor Strange 2: John Krasinski would have recorded a cameo as Mr. Fantastic | Benedict Cumberbatch | Cinema and series

Doc Strange 2 aims to be one of the most ambitious films in the MCU. The list of alleged cameos in the plot starring Benedict Cumberbatch has excited fans. In that sense, a recent report by The Illuminerdi indicates that John Krasinski, recognized by The Office, would have a cameo as Mr. Fantastic.

Fan art imagines John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic. Photo: Diffusion

As the official trailer has anticipated, the sequel titled In the multiverse of madness will take up the concept of the multiverse presented in WandaVision, Loki and Spiderman: no way home.

In fact, it has been commented that the complex history motivated the film to enter the re-recording process last year. For this reason, the aforementioned medium comments that part of these reshoots would have included the presence of Krasinski as Reed Richards.

However, the information slips the possibility that the actor only plays a variant of the hero, for which, if his appearance in the film materializes, it would not necessarily be an advance that he will become the titular hero for the reboot of Los 4 fantastic.

The next Fantastic Four movie will be directed by Jon Watts. Photo: Sony Pictures.

For his part, John Krasinski has already expressed that he would like to play Mr. Fantastic. This was revealed in an interview with Comicbook.com in 2020.

“I would love to do it. I think being a part of the Marvel world would be awesome anyway, and the fact that people would even consider me for that level of a role would be awesome.”

Fans have already gotten ahead of themselves and not only want to see Krasinski as the elastic superhero, but they want him to be accompanied by his real-life wife, Emily Blunt. A fan-made art posits the actress as Sue Storm. Next, we leave you the image.

Fan made poster nominates well-known stars to bring The Fantastic Four to life. Photo: Reddit

What will we see in Doctor Strange 2?

The plot of Doctor Strange 2 will follow the sorcerer as he continues his investigation of the Time Stone. An old friend, turned into an enemy, will appear and plant more than one problem for the protagonist.

This would lead the hero to unleash an evil and have to undertake a journey through other dimensions. He will be joined on this mission by Scarlet Witch and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez).