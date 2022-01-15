Demand decreases for the admission exam to Medicine in Fresnillo

FRESNILLO.- During the call for the new entrance to the degree of Medicine Human of the Autonomous University of Zacatecas (UAZ), decreased the demand of young people for the admission Test.

The coordinator of the Fresnillo extension, Ernest Alvarado Flores, expressed that normally around 300 requests are received for the new entry exam and in this cycle, there were 170 requests.

He referred that it is possible that this drop was due to the limited conditions for the study for the students, given the continuity of the pandemic by Covid-19 in the country.

He explained that according to the university’s programming, it was possible to enter 70 students for the first semester that will begin in the next few days.

Alvarado Flowers admitted that there are few options for the clinical field of young people and this condition also limits the opening of new places in the extension of Fresnillo.

In previous years, during the startup of the extension, the new entry of 90 students and many of them also dropped out throughout the semester; so the ideal is to open the opportunity for more people.

The coordinator expressed that the infrastructure of the university in Frenillo it is favorable, but still lacks two classrooms, a laboratory and an auditorium to meet the needs of this student population.

He said that by the end of this month the attendance of 370 young people to classes, although the departure of some who are in vulnerable economic conditions is not ruled out.