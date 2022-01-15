Debut a new laptop with this MacBook Air offer on Amazon

Now with a discount of more than 100 euros

When it comes to a major expense, such as the purchase of a laptop, any help is little. That is why you are surely interested to know that the MacBook Air with M1 chip from the house of the apple enjoys a discount right now with which you will be able to save 140 euros, which never come bad.

To enjoy the discount, you know what to do: go to the link below, make sure you choose the model space gray -silver is about 5 euros more expensive and gold, ten- and put it in the shopping basket, remembering to proceed with the purchase (remember that having it in the basket does not reserve the product for you). You have it below:

The product is shipped and sold by Amazon, so if you are on Prime you can have it at home this Sunday, as long as you buy it within the next hour. In addition, you enjoy the convenience of the return system offered by the company, at no cost.