Debut a new laptop with this MacBook Air offer on Amazon
Looking for a new laptop? You should take a look at this offer. Turns out the Apple MacBook Air (with chip M1, of course) is currently at a discount, helping anyone who is interested to be able to opt for their purchase without doing so much disaster in your checking account. And it is that Apple devices you already know how they are: very attractive and desired (by many), but also with a certainly high price that not everyone can afford. You are already taking time to click and hunt him down.
Now with a discount of more than 100 euros
When it comes to a major expense, such as the purchase of a laptop, any help is little. That is why you are surely interested to know that the MacBook Air with M1 chip from the house of the apple enjoys a discount right now with which you will be able to save 140 euros, which never come bad.
To enjoy the discount, you know what to do: go to the link below, make sure you choose the model space gray -silver is about 5 euros more expensive and gold, ten- and put it in the shopping basket, remembering to proceed with the purchase (remember that having it in the basket does not reserve the product for you). You have it below:
The product is shipped and sold by Amazon, so if you are on Prime you can have it at home this Sunday, as long as you buy it within the next hour. In addition, you enjoy the convenience of the return system offered by the company, at no cost.
An efficient and very attractive laptop
We had been waiting for the new Apple M1 chip for a long time and finally the company delighted us with its own processor for laptops and computers. The M1 saw the light in 2020 and with it a new generation of equipment that marks a before and after in the company’s history.
In the case of the MacBook Air, it is a laptop with 13.3-inch Retina display with the aforementioned chip inside (8-core CPU) and offering performance up to 3.5 times higher than the previous generation while consuming much less power.
Enjoy 8 GB of RAM memory and comes with a 256GB SSD storage. Its QWERTY keyboard is backlit, it doesn’t forget the Facetime camera and it even has a Touch ID sensor, which will help you both to access the laptop and to make various online purchases.
As for the battery, it is without a doubt one of its main attractions (considering its slim proportions): it has up to 18 hours of autonomy, always depending, of course, on the use you give the laptop.
A very well balanced product that you should hunt down now with our discount today. Don’t let him get away.
This article contains an affiliate link and The Output may receive a small commission if you purchase the product – the price you pay will not change, of course. At no time have we received any request or suggestion from the brands mentioned for publication.