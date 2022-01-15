David Páramo explains why Banamex leaves Mexico and becomes a mockery

David Paramo and Banamex, trend in social networks

MEXICO.- After Citi Group confirmed on January 11 that sellingto Banamex, the reactions have not stopped. Among the opinions, some expressed that the situation was a “bankruptcies”, statement that David Paramo, a renowned financial analyst, completely disqualified. However, what could be taken as a reflection product of his experience, was taken by Internet users as a insult and that is why they did not hesitate to make it a trend in social networks.

David Páramo explains why Banamex is leaving

According to Páramo, people are speculating “without arguments and with nonsense”, since it was circulated that Citigroup did not notify of the sale of Banamex to the Mexican government. However, there was a report to the Ministry of Finance and it was this who decided to postpone the notice.

Read: What will happen to cards, mortgages and credits after the sale of Citibanamex?

David Páramo explodes against opinions

“What follows is a number of lies, speculations, stupidities, rumours, nonsense… there are some who say it is a bank run-up… they are totally wrong, they say ‘this is how Venezuela started’ they are idiots, whoever says that is an idiot.”

According to the analyst, the output of Citigroup of Mexico does not mean adisbandment of banks, Well, he clarified that this is a particular case.

.@Hacienda_Mexico reported that Citigroup notified the Mexican authorities in time about the sale of #Banamex. David Paramo @DavidPramo2 He explains what follows in this process: pic.twitter.com/hbammurgoB – Ciro Gómez Leyva (@CiroGomezL) January 13, 2022

“In Mexico there are approximately 50 banks operating, of which 32 are dedicated to the business,” he explained and also said that Ricardo Salinas Pliego, owner of Banco Azteca, could be interested.

Read: New SEP books include AMLO and the transformations

He also recalled that Citi Group announced this listing without having a buyer to “warm up” the market.

It may interest you: Segob: Payment of taxes for the purchase of Banamex must be in a timely manner

They react on Twitter to “David Páramo”

Here are some of the reactions to “David Páramo” on Twitter.

David páramo said that the GOVERNMENT HAS NOTHING TO DO with the SALE of BANAMEX and that those who “don’t know” will say that the 4t scares off investors… What’s up? Yes it has changed! #DavidParamo pic.twitter.com/Imy3T1TBc7 – Dnielle_Cabrera (@c_dnielle) January 13, 2022

Is that David Páramo only says what CityGroup said, but the opposition seeks to blame everything on the current government, when it is clear that in more than 8 countries he put aside small incomes and opted for millionaires, or is it also AMLO’s fault that left other countries? — Samu🏳️‍🌈 (@alwaysbemylov3) January 13, 2022

David Páramo is the new idol and benchmark of the chairiza for talking wonders about the thief of the national palace, let’s see how long the pleasure lasts. pic.twitter.com/CpfL5KiPqq – Jaime Guevara (@cucebrio1) January 13, 2022

What a delicious drag David Páramo gave to Gómez Leyva’s imbecile, and the idiot didn’t even notice hahahaha https://t.co/GmQtc9Gqw5 – C. Daniel Martínez (@laflacamaraz30) January 13, 2022

Lee: Citibanamex will sell the Casa de Montejo and other historic buildings