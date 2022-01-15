‘Dancing with the Stars’: Is Mandy Moore still choreographing for the show?

Choreographer Samantha Jo “Mandy” Moore is known to many dancing with the stars fans. His work has been featured in the opening numbers of the ABC competition series. But in recent seasons, the dances performed at the top of the show are choreographed by the professionals of the competition series.

Naturally many ETAP fans are curious: is Mandy Moore still working on dancing with the stars? This is what we know.

Mandy Moore and Len Goodman | Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Mandy Moore’s choreographic career

Outside dancing with the stars, Moore’s work appeared in So you think you can dance Seasons 3 to 15. The 2017 Emmy Award-winning choreographer and seven-time Emmy nominee also worked on versions of the show for the United Kingdom, Canada, Ukraine, and the Netherlands.

Moore’s choreography is also in the 2012 film. Silver Linings Playbook and the 2016 movie the earth starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. His work has also appeared in shows such as:

The band of fresh rhythm

american idol

Move it

playing house

america’s got talent

‘Dancing with the Stars’ live tour choreographed by Mandy Moore

According to Moore’s IMDb, she last worked with dancing with the stars in 2017. But now, Moore is reuniting with his former colleagues to choreograph his performances for the 2022 live tour.

“New year, same squad”, reads a ETAP instagram tour caption. The photo collection features Moore.

Fans on Reddit are excited about Moore working with her dancing with the stars companions again. “What a talented choreographer!” one Reddit user wrote. “I miss your job at ETAP.”

It is not clear why Moore does not work in dancing with the stars never more. But it is likely that he has left to pursue other projects. In 2020, Moore began work on the NBC series. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

Today, Moore continues to work on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. The series follows Zoey (Jane Levy), who discovers that she has the power to hear people’s thoughts through “songs of the heart,” which are often translated into large group musical numbers.

“Like any great musical, when you can’t say it, you sing, and when you can’t sing, you dance,” Moore told Deadline in August 2021. “I love that. zoe’s is first and foremost a musical at its heart. So there are very few to very few instances where the dance is just performative because you’re using each of these songs to push the story forward in emotion and narrative.”

For Moore, working on the scripted series is very different from her work on dancing with the stars Y So you think you can dance. “In something like So you think, I come up with the song, the concept, the costumes, the lighting, I talk about the shots, it’s very dance-driven,” he explained to Awards Radar.

“dancing with the stars obviously it’s about scale and epic moments and hot men and women and their sequined attire. It’s a very different mindset than the script because you really have a lane that they give you when they give you a script and it’s all about serving the story.”

dancing with the stars fans can watch Moore’s choreography live while the cast is on tour. Tickets are available for dates through March 2022.

