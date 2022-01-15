Criminals take advantage of Banamex sale to defraud customers

After the announcement of the sale of Banamex for Citi Group, cybercriminals have attempted to trick customers into obtaining their bank details.

As part of the process of selling Citibanamex business and consumer banking, we need to verify your data. Remember that if they are not updated within 24 hours, your account will be canceled ”, can be read in a message circulating on social networks and by email.

FRAUD ALERT ⚠️

Attention Citibanamex account holders, this is fraud to empty accounts. It is not a notice from the bank. pic.twitter.com/DuAiPez220 – MotherSemestrosa (@MadreSemestrosa) January 14, 2022

In this regard, Citibanamex reminded its users that it never requests personal information, access codes or passwords by any means, so it asked to ignore these messages.

IMPORTANT message for our customers. pic.twitter.com/Av8h8WJoxf — Citibanamex (@Citibanamex) January 14, 2022

Both the financial institution and the Government of Mexico have made it clear that Citibanamex services are running normally and the sale of the bank will not affect users in any way.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital