Condusef clarifies what will happen to Banamex clients for sale

Since this week the Citigroup financial institution announced that the branches, assets and even the Banamex brand would be put up for sale, many of its clients were left with many more questions to answer, such as regarding the impact that this operation will have on them. company. This is why he took the floor National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) to explain to users the implications for them as customers.

The agency said there is nothing to worry about as there are no changes to the operations that users perform on Banamex banks. This is because the transaction by this financial institution will be in the form of a going concern, which is already operating with an established clientele, which it continues to serve with the highest priority.

We suggest you read Are you going to pawn to get out of the January slope? Advantages and disadvantages

The Commission also details that it is a Mark very valuable in mexican market, with a client portfolio of up to 22 million users that make this a large company in the Mexican financial sector, where it is also seen as an institution of systemic relevance.

These dimensions that the firm has will lead to Citi Group not to sell it in a fragmented scheme, so that customers and workers do not have to lose their cool.

Any relevant claim from any of the users of Citibanamex Regarding the company, it will also be attended by the Condusef, but the operations will continue to be carried out normally as to date.

We recommend These are the best assets to inherit to your loved ones

In this regard, the Condusef highlights that until quarter 3 of last year, Citibanamex was the credit institution with the highest rate of resolution of complaints in favor of its clients, with a modest level of complaints and in any case the resolution of problems is one of the least time-consuming among Mexican commercial banks.

Every day Banamex is obliged to continue respecting all the rules that govern the banking sector as a whole, under the constant regulation of the National Baking and Stock Commission (CNBV), the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) and the Secretariat of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) will also be closely monitoring the entire sale and purchase operation of the National Bank of Mexico (Banamex).

For more information on this and other topics, visit the My Pocket News section.