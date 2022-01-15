Company that intends to create the first hybrid banking entity in Mexico offers 16,000 million dollars in cryptocurrencies to stay with Banamex

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador expressed himself in favor of Mexican investors being the ones to acquire part of the assets of Banamex, the country’s third largest bank, today in the hands of US capital.

The Mexican cryptocurrency company Isatek launched this Thursday a first offer for the purchase of Banamex, which the North American group Citigroup put up for sale on January 11, reported the local financial site Expansión.

Through a statement, the owner of the company, Alfonso Jiménez Pérez, announced his intention to stay with the firm to make it the first hybrid bank in Mexico.

For this, Isatek offered $16 billion in his Amero cryptocurrency, although it is not yet known if it will be accepted.

“Hybrid banks are forming worldwide and traditional banks are now involved in cryptocurrencies,” said Jimenez Pérez, citing the example of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), which will create its own.

This Thursday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador expressed himself in favor of Mexican investors being the ones to acquire part of the assets of Banamex, the country’s third largest bank, today in the hands of US capital.

“Yes, we would like this bank to be Mexicanized”, acknowledged the president during his habit conference morning press, from the government palace.