Cold? Copy the coats of Katie Holmes, JLo, Camila Cabello and more famous

With winter in full swing, we still have many days of low temperatures, so there is nothing left but to resign ourselves and make the most of the warm clothes we have in the closet. The celebrities have done the same, because although many have spent long periods in paradisiacal places of sea, sun and sand, they have inevitably returned to the cities, where they have had to protect themselves from the cold. famous as Katie Holmes, Jennifer Lopez, Y Camila Hair have fallen in love with their fans with their winter looks, in which the coats They have been the main protagonists. After doing an exhaustive review, we have found the pieces with which you can copy the style of these and more celebrities.

Some days ago, Katie Holmes she was seen on the streets of New York dressed in a beautiful dark green coat that inevitably reminded us of the ones she has in her wardrobe Kate Middleton. And if you thought that you could hardly make a garment like the one that a Hollywood star has, we have good news for you, because it is a model of Mango, which is not only still available, but is even on sale. It is a coat made of a 75% wool fabric, with a straight design, with lapels and double buttoning.