Cofepris and Profeco immobilize 380 thousand boxes of Kellogg’s cereals

For fail to comply with the labeling standard, the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) and the Federal Consumer Protection Office (prophet) immobilized 380 thousand 149 boxes of cereal from Kellogg’s.

For example, the boxes presented in their packaging “animated images and omission of stamps” which are part of the provisions that came into force in 2020 with the NOM-051 standard for the labeling of pre-packaged foods and non-alcoholic beverages.

They explained that it is:

-Kellogg’s Corn Flakes

-Granulated corn flakes added with vitamins and iron, Kellogg’s brand granulated breading

-Puffed rice cereal with vitamins and iron, brand Kellogg’sRice Krispies

-Wheat, corn and rice cereal, with vitamins and minerals, natural flavor with whole grain Kellogg’s Special K Original brand

-Wheat, corn, rice, oatmeal and wheat bran cereal with almonds, vanilla flavor with almonds and natural vanilla essence with whole grain, Kellogg’s Special K Balance brand

-Wheat, corn, rice, oatmeal and wheat bran cereal with red berries, vitamins and minerals, blueberry and blackberry flavor with whole grain, Kellogg’s Special K brand Antioxidants

-Wheat, corn, rice and oatmeal cereal mixed with flakes with chocolate flavor coverage and notes of latte coffee and whole grain, Kellogg’s Special K Energy brand.

The product was immobilized in 75 points of sale, but also in the Kellogg’s distribution center located in El Marqués, Querétaro, where the largest immobilization was carried out with 371 thousand 067 pieces of product.

Cofepris and Profeco affirmed that “these products were identified as they present irregularities in their packaging, such as omitting stamps of excess calories or added sugars and presenting legends or interactive images on products with warning stamps. The national regulation obliges to declare the nutritional information with clear, visible, indelible characters and in contrasting colors”.

