Club León: Face to face of the new León stadium and the new Tigres stadium

They will be two of the buildings that trigger the development of sports infrastructure in Mexico, the new lion stadium and the recently presented new stadium of the tigers of the UANL, are two projects that seem to be great architectural jewels of the Mx League.

These are two of the most important projects that will join the newest stadiums in the country, such as the ‘Giant from Steel‘, house of scratched of Monterey or the ‘Akron‘, house of Chivas stripes of Guadalajara, venues such as the victory stadium of the rays of Necaxa.

New León stadium and new ‘Volcán’, face to face

New Leon Stadium

New Leon Stadium.



The new lair Fierce It will have extensive facilities located on one side of Francisco Villa Boulevard, including a hotel, a soccer university, meeting rooms and various stores located throughout the project.

Its original investment is 2,500 million pesos and will be fully financed by private initiative (Pachuca Group). As for its capacity, it will be for 35 thousand fans.

Architects: HKS Office

Location: Leon, Guanajuato

Area: 124,463 m2

Project Year: Tentatively 2023

New Tigers Stadium

New Tigres Stadium



The new house of tigers It will also be of large proportions and will be located inside the facilities of the Autonomous University of Nuevo Leon and it will have a hotel with a view of the field, shops, convention centers and restaurants.

Its original investment is 8,000 million pesos and will be financed mainly by the government of New Lion, tigers and concrete signing Cemex. Its capacity will be 65 thousand spectators.

Architects: Populus

Location: San Nicolas de los Garza, Nuevo Leon.

Area: To be defined (according to the space that will be assigned)

Project Year: 2025

IP