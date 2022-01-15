Citi will start the sale of Banamex in the spring of 2022

The global director of Citi, Jane Fraser, said this Friday that the sale of the consumer and business business in Mexico, which Banamex represents, would begin in the spring of this year, without specifying the amount of the operation.

In conference, The banker explained that for the institution the country will be a major recipient of global investments and trade flows in the coming years, so they will focus on institutional banking.

“We have spent the last few months working on how to obtain the best results for our shareholders and be faithful to our local stakeholders. We will begin the separation process immediately and hope to begin the sale process in the spring.”

Likewise, Fraser reiterated that with the sale of Mexico, the process that Citi began several months ago ends. to withdraw from retail banking segments, with the aim of focusing on wealth and corporate banking.

“We expect Mexico to be an important recipient of global trade and investment flows in the coming years. Therefore, we plan to maintain an important bank, with a local license and for investors to capture the growth and high performance of our institution”, he explained.

