Chris Hemsworth Shows Off A High-Intensity ‘Logger’ Workout That Targets The Whole Body – Entertainment Open

Jun Sato/WireImage

Chris Hemsworth showed off a simple yet sturdy workout in his backyard on Instagram.

Hemsworth’s “lumberjack” training involves him chopping down pieces of wood with an ax until they break.

The workout targets your upper body, lower body, and core, and allows you to visually track your progress.

More than 3 million people read Morning Brew; you should too Charge Something is charging. Email Address By clicking “Sign Up”, you agree to receive marketing emails from Insiders, as well as other partner offers, and agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Chris Hemsworth demonstrated a “lumberjack” workout on Instagram, an intense yet simple way to get a full-body workout without expensive equipment. a block of wood until it broke. Hemsworth, more muscular than average, needed six blows to cut the wood and split it into two pieces. over and over again,” she wrote in the caption.

Hemsworth isn’t the first to use homework as a full-body workout with visually trackable progress: Trainers say it’s a good way to hit multiple muscle groups at once.

Chopping firewood works the core, upper and lower body

Chopping wood comes with a long list of physical benefits, according to Olga Hays, an American Council on Exercise-certified trainer with Sharp Best Health, told Sharp Health News.

“When you chop wood, your body uses multiple muscles to swing and stabilize your position,” says Hays. “Chopping firewood engages pretty much your entire core, including your lower and upper back, shoulders, arms, abs, chest, legs, and butt.”

“When you swing an axe, you use all of your abdominal muscles.” extending down at an angle from the ribs to the hipbone, using the full stomach muscles,” he added.

The physical intensity of chopping wood also makes it a good cardiovascular exercise that develops increased endurance if done for a long period of time.

Chopping firewood for an hour can burn up to 500 calories, according to Hayes.

Another advantage of chopping wood as an exercise is that it can be measured in time or repetitions, as pieces of chopped wood can serve as a visual indicator of how much progress you’ve made during training.

This training carries physical risks and there are safety precautions that must be taken

Chopping wood with an ax can be dangerous.

The biggest risk is the possibility of sharp wood fragments flying into your body and causing cuts. Wearing safety glasses will protect your eyes from possible wood chips. You should also wear sturdy shoes, gloves, and long-sleeved clothing that doesn’t expose skin, according to Tractor Supply Company.

You should also practice your form before putting an ax in your hand to ensure you have a controlled technique that won’t cause you to lose control of the ax or fall, according to Wood Splitter Direct.



