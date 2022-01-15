Chris Hemsworth jokes about the celebrations of the Inter of Italy

Chris Hemsworth posted a photo of the festivities Inter de Milan in which he provoked the laughter of his millions of followers. You will surely wonder what the relationship between the two protagonists is and the answer is that in the celebration of the fans of the ‘neroazzurro’ group in the main streets of the Italian city, an advertisement appears in which the Australian actor appears and he took advantage of the moment to make a joke.

The fans of Inter They are overjoyed after winning the Italian championship after 11 years, ending Juventus’ run of 9 consecutive titles. Before the conquest of the ‘Scudetto’, the fans of the ‘neriazzurro’ filled the main streets of Milan, dyeing it blue and black. The images of the celebrations traveled the world but there was a photo that quickly went viral where the figure of Hemsworth.

Related news

The particular image that caught the attention of thousands of fans of the interpreter of ‘Thor’ is that in the midst of the celebrations of hundreds of fans of the Inter, located near the Piazza del Duomo, there is an advertisement for a well-known brand of men’s perfumes in which its main figure is the face of Chris.

Related news

In this particular situation, Chris Hemsworth He shared the viral image on his Instagram and wrote the following: “My sincere thanks to all the passionate Inter Milan fans who came out to cheer me on on the Hugo Boss undercard. I thought they were celebrating their recent win, but those closest to me who I trust tell me they were there to applaud my choice to go with the ‘lazy looking blue steel’ pose @boss”.

The posting of the husband of the Spanish artist Elsa Pataky caused the grace of the more than 48 million followers that Hemsworth has in the little camera network and of all Inter fans around the world. The publication of Chris It obtained more than 661 thousand likes and exceeded 48,000 comments.

Follow us on Google News and receive the best information.

FDA