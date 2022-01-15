Chris Hemsworth jokes about the celebrations of the Inter of Italy

Chris Hemsworth posted a photo of the festivities Inter de Milan in which he provoked the laughter of his millions of followers. You will surely wonder what the relationship between the two protagonists is and the answer is that in the celebration of the fans of the ‘neroazzurro’ group in the main streets of the Italian city, an advertisement appears in which the Australian actor appears and he took advantage of the moment to make a joke.

The fans of Inter They are overjoyed after winning the Italian championship after 11 years, ending Juventus’ run of 9 consecutive titles. Before the conquest of the ‘Scudetto’, the fans of the ‘neriazzurro’ filled the main streets of Milan, dyeing it blue and black. The images of the celebrations traveled the world but there was a photo that quickly went viral where the figure of Hemsworth.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker