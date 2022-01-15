Chedraui will open 31 new stores in Mexico during 2022

The Chedraui business group reported that this year it will open 31 new stores in Mexico, This was indicated in their results guide, which was sent to the Mexican Stock Exchange.

According to Chedraui, during 2022 the opening of a Chedraui Store, five Super Chedraui and 25 Supercitos throughout the country; while in the United States the opening of two new branches under the Smart & Final format is planned.

The firm of the self-service sector indicated that with the opening of the 31 new stores in the country, it is expected to have growth in equal units, that is, those that have more than a year of operations, of 4.5 percent, a figure that will represent an increase of more than 12 percent in general.

“In business in America a greater dynamism in sales is expected than in other years due to the global inflationary environment,” the trade group noted.

Also, the operations of Super and Tienda are expected to grow in sales to same stores of 3.5 percent; In addition, the operation of Smart & Final is expected to increase in equal stores of 2.5 percent.

Chedraui too expects to have by 2022 an investment in assets close to 2.1 percent of consolidated income, which will allow them to grow the sales floor in Mexico by around 1.6 and 0.6 percent in the United States organically.

By 2022, Chedraui projects an improvement of close to 10 and 15 basis points in the margin of its operating cash flow of its self-service operation in Mexico and approximately 200 basis points in operating cash flow margin, after the consolidation of its Smart & Final brand in operation; In addition, the continuity of the store’s profitability expansion plan is projected.

KT