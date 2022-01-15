Charros lands Tomateros and hits first in the LMP final

The charros from Jalisco they landed the tomato trees from Culiacan for to win The Jgame 1 of the final of the Mexican Pacific ARCO League (LMP) and paste first.

Result

A sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 12th inning by Japhet Amador sent Esteban Quiroz to the plate, who scored the run in Charros de Jalisco’s 2-1 victory over Tomateros de Culiacán, taking the lead in the final of the 2021-2022 Season of the Mexican Pacific ARCO League (LMP).

The hero of the meeting: Japhet Amador

entry 12

The 12th inning began with a single by the reinforcement of Algodoneros de Guasave, Esteban “El Pony” Quiroz, followed by another hit to the ninth by the emerging Misael Rivera, who left men in the corners.

In that situation, Amador hit a sacrifice fly to left, with which Quiroz scored the winning run.

This play was challenged by Benjamín Gil, arguing that “El Pony” had started before the outfielder, Jesús Fabela, took the ball, however, when reviewing it, there was no reversal and the play was accepted as good.

Neckband

TEAM 123 456 789 10 11 12 CHE

Tomato trees 000 000 100 000 1 9 0

Charros 100,000,000,001 2 12 1

GP: Flowers (1-0)

PP: S. Gutierrez (0-1)

JS: There wasn’t.

JRS: There was no

Serie

1-0 in favor of Charros de Jalisco.

game 2

Today Saturday January 15, 2022, in Jalisco. For Tomateros, Nick Struck will launch the reinforcement and for Charros, Javier Solano.

