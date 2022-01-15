Change of plans in the future of Mbappé?

From France they indicate that the future of Kylian Mbappé could not be linked to Real Madrid

January 14, 2022 10:14 p.m.

One of the most anticipated moments until mid-June is to finally know what the fate of French striker Kylian Mbappé will be. Real Madrid is embedded in his horizon, but during the last few hours there has been much talk of a change of plans on the way. of the rooster

From the French media ‘Telefoot’, they assure that during the last few hours a possible renewal of Kylian Mbappé with PSG has been moving. The Parisian club tries to negotiate a short contract extension with the player, however both he and his entourage assure that they will not make a decision before the end of the season, so his departure to Madrid or his stay in Paris will continue to be a constant issue.

The repercussion that the news has had around the French National Team player has not generated any major concern within Real Madrid, according to information from the Spanish press. The merengue board “is calm” and trusts that the player’s destiny will end up wearing white for next season.

The pressure remains on the part of PSG to renew the player, but the negotiations between the parties remain at a “stalemate”. And the curiosity to define the future of Mbappé will be more concentrated when both clubs face each other between February and March, for the defining crossover of the round of 16 in the Champions League, with Mbappé as the main protagonist of the tie.