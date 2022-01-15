Celebrities defend Emma Watson after being accused of anti-Semite

after being Emma Watson accused of being an anti-Semite for supporting the Palestinian cause Numerous Hollywood figures, including names like Susan Sarandon, Mark Ruffalo or Viggo Mortensen, have supported the British actress with a statement in which they also express their support for the Palestinian situation in the conflict with Israel.

Last week, the actress who played Hermione Granger in the ‘Harry Potter’ saga was accused of being anti-Semitic after posting an image on Instagram in which showed a photograph of a pro-Palestinian protest with a banner reading “Solidarity is a verb”. The image was accompanied by a writing by the feminist author Sara Ahmed.

The post drew strong criticism from Danny Dalton, Minister of Science under Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, who said “10 points to Gryffindor for being anti-Semitic“.

The current ambassador of the Middle Eastern country to the UN, Gilan Erdan, stated that “fiction can work in ‘Harry Potter’, but not in real life.

If it did, the magic used in the wizarding world could remove the evils of Hamas, which oppresses women and seeks the annihilation of the State of Israel, and the Palestinian Authority, which supports terrorism,” he exclaimed.

SUPPORT OF MORE THAN 40 ARTISTS

In a letter written by the Artists for Palestine UK platform, about 40 personalities, among them Susan Sarandon, Mark Ruffalo, Viggo Mortensen, Gael García Bernal, Jim Jarmusch, Maxine Peake and Steve Coogan.

We join Emma Watson in supporting the simple statement that ‘solidarity is a verb,’ including meaningful solidarity with Palestinians fighting for their rights under international law,” they declared.

Citing a report by Human Rights Watch, which states that Israel has “created an apartheid”, the statement, which is also signed by other artists such as Miriam Margolyes and Julie Christie, says to recognize “the underlying power imbalance between Israel, the occupying power, and the Palestinians, the people under a system of military occupation and apartheid”.

Other signatories include writer/producer James Schamus and filmmakers Asif Kapadia, Mira Nair and Ken Loach.