Cardi B’s harsh confession that worried everyone

For those who don’t know her, Cardi B is a singer, rapper29-year-old American actress and songwriter. She was raised in the Bronx, one of the poorest and most dangerous neighborhoods in New York, and her whole life was surrounded by difficult times, but these days she is enjoying her artistic career. However, he commented that he attempted suicide.

Instagram photo: @iamcardib

Cardi-B She was raised among street gangs which led to a tough childhood and adolescence. In one of the courtships, the rapper suffered gender violence from a boyfriend. At the age of 19, he got his first job as a stripper and to get better tips he underwent various plastic surgeries. In 2013, he began to gain popularity on social networks and his rise to fame was in 2015 where he starred in the sixth season of Love & Hip Hop: New York.

A few weeks ago, the American singer asked her followers if anyone could recommend a replacement for animal protein. The one who answered him was the actress, Drew Barrymore, who is a self-proclaimed Cardi B fan. He also added that the Quorn company changed his life and sent him one of its products immediately.

Four months ago, the rapper was the mother of her second child, and before she learns to speak, she already knows how to walk. Cardi-B He highlighted: “This baby is already talking, I swear by everyone I love and in the name of Jesus Christ. My husband saw it all yesterday. I was asking him if he loved mom and he replied with a hello’. The singer is married to rapper Offset, who was involved in a possible fact of infidelity.

Instagram photo: @iamcardib

However, the hardest thing that Cardi B confessed was that she thought about committing suicide due to the sayings by the Youtuber Tasha Kebe who stated that the rapper had contracted sexually transmitted diseases and that she did not deserve to be a mother.