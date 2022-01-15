Camila Cabello revolutionizes the network with her new music and her body-positive speech | Music

Camila Hair It has become the great protagonist of the weekend for a double reason. On the one hand, as we had already told you about his new song that advances his new musical project, it already has a definitive and official release date. On the other, the singer has received the affection of millions of women after her body-positive speech in which she has claimed the body of real women.

A few days ago we already informed you on LOS40.com that the Cuban had her new record adventure in the oven and that its premiere was imminent. And what was not official then is today. The interpreter herself through the official profiles on social networks has communicated to all her followers the details of her imminent premiere.

This next July 23 Camila Hair will present to the world the video clip of Don’t go yet, a song that from what we have been able to see will also be a vindication of the Latin sounds that have led the artist to become one of the most important international pop stars.

It would be Camila’s first single after her second solo studio album, Romance, whose tour was postponed due to the coronavirus crisis. At the moment it is not official when the new studio album will be released Don’t go yet as a business card.

Before that premiere arrives, the most recent ‘body positive’ allegation that the Cuban soloist has made through her official accounts will be highly commented on social networks. It’s not the first time he’s done it but every time he speaks so directly, millions of women around the world are also vindicated through his words.

“I was running around the park minding my own thing, trying to stay in shape, stay healthy. And I’m wearing a top that shows my belly button. And I wasn’t sticking my belly because I was running and existing as a normal person who didn’t poke your belly all the time. And I thought ‘Wow’ but then I reminded myself that being at war with your own body is old fashioned now. I’m grateful for this body that allows me to do everything I do. We are women real curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And that’s ours, guys “explained Camila Cabello in a message that has spread like wildfire on the internet.