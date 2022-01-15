Camila Cabello has an amazing double Spanish

A photo has caused great debate, some speak of the new viral optical illusion due to the resemblance between the two artists.

Every once in a while, one or another photo goes viral on the Internet. that by some kind of “optical illusion”, manages to confuse and divide users in networks. It already happened a few years ago with the famous dress whose color confused half the planet, something that was repeated with the famous sneakers of the singer Billie Eilish, and now it happens again with an image of Camila Hair, who seems to be, has found her double and is the singer Rosalia.

If they look alike here, you will freak out with the photo that has gone viral

Is it Camila Cabello or Rosalia?

It’s crazy, right? Even if there are many stars that look alike, like Henry Cavill and Matt Bomer, or Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey, and these are just a few examples. But what we had not noticed until now is the great similarity between the famous singers Camila Cabello and Rosalía. And it is that the singer of ‘Don’t Go Yet’ did a photo session for The Hollywood Reporter magazine, and one of the images has given much to talk about, so much so that it has revolutionized social networks.

Because we have been told that it is Camila…

In the image we can see Camila posing with a gray striped suit, a long ponytail very well collected, and that reminds us of the hairstyles that Rosalía usually wears. In addition, the touch of color is given by the passion red lipstick closely related to the Catalan, What’s more, let’s remember that you just released your lipstick line for MAC.

Here are some comments that the networks have left us

It will be the angle of the photo, the singer’s pose, the outfit…. We do not know but the great resemblance between the two singers has made hundreds of fans doubt on social networks. And we have to recognize that the Spanish and the Cuban have an air. I hope to see the two together at an event, chatting about this topic and laughing that they have been confused on social networks.