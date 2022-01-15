Britney Spears explodes against her sister Jamie Lynn: “You fell to a very low level”

On January 13, Jamie Lynn Spears, best known for being the younger sister of singer Britney Spears, attended an interview with host JuJu Chen. in which he talked about the conflict he has with her. However, he also pointed out that before being under the tutelage of his father, the behavior of the “princess of Pop” was erratic and even paranoid.

The singer was not going to remain silent and quickly broke the silence using her Twitter account where she exploded against the statements of the also protagonist of the Nickelodeon television series, ‘Zoey 101’.

“While I was walking around with a 40 degree fever, I see that my sister is doing an interview… Anyway, what really bothered me is that she said that my behavior was psychotic when she wasn’t even there for me 15 years ago. Why talk about it now? Unless she said that to promote her book.”

“I hope your book does well, Jamie Lynn. My family ruined my life and now they make me look like the crazy one... The lesson learned from all of this is don’t trust people, or anyone, make your cats and dogs your family and take care of yourself,” she said in a lengthy twitter message.

disappointed in her sister

Jamie Lynn Spears was not silent, writing that “I hate to burst my sister’s bubble, but my book is not about her. It’s not my fault that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister. I have worked hard since before I was a teenager. And I’ve built my career despite being just someone’s little sister. I don’t want drama and despite everything I will always love my older sister.”

Nonetheless, Britney left another forceful message this Friday through her social networks in which she ironically congratulated her sister for having fallen to a very low level, and in which she was disappointed by her statements.

“Jamie Lynn, congratulations baby. You’ve just reached a new level of cheapness. I’ve never been like this with a knife or would think of doing something like that.” Please stop with these lies from Hollywood books. Only a scumbag would make stuff like that up about someone. I am very confused because honestly you are not like that. Really Jamie Lynn? In front of the children? Congratulations on finding a new level of cheapness.”