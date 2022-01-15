Billie Eilish shared a message about the abortion ban in Texas

Through social networks, the pop star billie eilish reacted to the recent restriction of the abortion in Texas, U.S.

This weekend Texass suffered a terrible setback for women’s rights due to new legislation that, without exception, prohibits the abortion once a fetal heart rhythm can be detected, which usually happens as early as 6 weeks of gestation, even before most women know they’re pregnant. In addition, it authorizes citizens to sue service providers of this type or any person involved.

The news shook the entire country and billie eilish He decided to raise his voice about the situation with a couple of Instagram Stories, in which he showed his anger and disappointment. “I really wish men cared more. I’m very tired. It makes me sick how many men stay quiet when it comes to women’s rights,” the young singer wrote.

As reported by Insider, Eilish He also reposted an image that read: “If you and your ‘friends’ or ‘siblings’ aren’t talking about Texas abortion laws, chances are you’re part of the problem too.”

billie eilish he is just one of the many personalities in the musical world who spoke out against such legislation. For his part, Yungblud shared a message that read as follows: “The right to your body is yours and yours alone. It makes me sick and it upsets me a lot that people sit there and they take that choice and that right away from them.”

Likewise, Jack Antonoff and Lucy Dacus announced that earnings from their upcoming shows on Texas will be allocated to funds for the abortion. While other artists such as Pink, St. Vincent and Maggie Rogers have also shared messages against this legislation that makes the state the most restrictive in terms of abortion services in the United States.

Cover photo taken from the singer’s Facebook.

THIS IS HOW A PINK FLOYD-STYLE BILLIE EILISH SONG WOULD SOUND