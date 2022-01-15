Billie Eilish launches her own Jordan tennis line with Nike

The world of tennis or sneakers is extremely huge. In recent years, this market has increased and different brands in the industry have put together all kinds of interesting collaborations. Nike is one of them, which is recently teaming up with big names in entertainment, music and more to present spectacular pairs. However, now they did leave us with a square eye joining forces with Billie Eilish herself.

It is no secret to anyone that the sensation singer is into streetwear and at least in her early years, she wore a lot of sneakers from the American brand. But now, and after several years planning it, the artist will have her own line, for which she was given complete freedom to redesign two of the most emblematic models of Jordan. And it doesn’t matter if you’re a fan of his songs or of everything he does, We are sure that you will want to buy them now.

Billie Eilish and Nike present us a spectacular collaboration

This new Billie Eilish collection with Nike comes with the Air Jordan 1 and the Air Jordan 15, but let’s go in parts. The first model sports a neon green colorway (just like the one the “bad guy” singer wore a few years back) that shows off some impressive details, like the logo Eilish drew at age 15 and uses on all her merchandise. If the extravagant style beats you, without a doubt you have to put together one of these.

The second pair has a much more “sober” brown color., but that doesn’t stop it from being interesting. Within the sneakers, the lines of the design are perfectly perceived, as well as the finishes and, like the previous one, it has the billie logo. However, inside the heel you can also see a nod to Michael Jordan himself, as the numbers “23-6-15” are written, referring to his jersey, his NBA championships and the fifth model he took out with Nike. .

Here we leave a few photos for you to better check the collaboration between Billie Eilish and Nike:

Nike Air Jordan 1 KO

Jordan 15

When will the sneakers be available?

Now comes the million dollar question, when will it be available and how will these sneakers come out? Well, if after seeing Billie Eilish’s Jordans you are interested in putting them together, we have to tell you that for now there is no official release date. But some specialized media point out that they will put them on sale next September 27 through the singer’s website (over here we leave them)

But don’t worry, you will also have the chance to buy them at the official Nike store (from THIS SIDE can enter), since it was confirmed that the brand will launch them three days after Billie’s page, the September 30th. As for prices, there is nothing official there, We only have to be at the shot in the social networks of the singer or the company to confirm its cost. But while we wait, let’s listen to one of the songs from his new album: