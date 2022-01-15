Betis vs Sevilla: Violence in the Copa del Rey: An object thrown from the stands hits Jordn and the match is suspended

Lto violence was present in the derby of the Copa del Rey Come in Seville and Betis. After the Verdiblanco team scored the equalizer (a great goal by Fekir), a fan from the stands threw an object (which looked like a plastic stick), same that impacted Joan Jordanleaving the match suspended.

After many minutes of deliberation and Jordan, after approaching the band, he lay down on the ground hurting from the blow, being attended by the doctors and later retiring to the locker room, the referee has interrupted the game and all the players have left the field, waiting for a final decision about the meeting.

In fact, the final decision came several minutes later. The Royal Spanish Football Federation I suspended the match between Betis and Seville condemning all kinds of acts of violence.

OTHER NEWS ON MICRON AND THE VACCINE IN MEXICO

-How many days should a person with Covid-19 be isolated?

-What are the Covid symptoms for the micron variant and when do they disappear?

-How to download your Covid-19 vaccination certificate by WhatsApp

-Covid-19 vaccination for children in CDMX: Aren’t you 15 years old yet? you can register it

-Can I receive the booster vaccine if I have Covid-19 by micron or any of its variants?

-Omicrn in children: Diarrhea, bronchitis and cough with phlegm, the effects of the new Covid-19 variant