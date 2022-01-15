Ben Affleck will not play Batman again and that makes him happy: he explained his reasons | Famous

Ben Affleck finally spoke about his upcoming departure from DC and the character of Batman. The American actor donned the bat cape for the first time in 2016’s ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice’, later having a small appearance in ‘Suicide Squad’.

Before bringing the bat back to life in ‘Justice League’, Ben Affleck was preparing what would be the first solo Batman movie for the DC Extended Universe, in which he would not only be the protagonist, but also the writer and director. .

In fact, in the post-credits scenes of ‘Justice League’, the character who would be the villain of his film appeared: Slade Wilson, better known as Deathstroke.

Unfortunately for the actor and fans, Ben Affleck’s version of Batman will never be a reality, as the project was reconstituted with Matt Reeves directing and Robert Pattinson in the lead role.

Why did Ben Affleck leave the role of Batman?

In an interview with the ‘New York Times’ in July 2020, Affleck stated that he had given up on the project because he had lost interest and such a character deserved someone with more passion.

Since that time he had not given more details about it, until a new interview in January 2022, but now for the ‘LA Times’, where he revealed his reasons for hanging up the cape.

In addition to wanting the tape to be in the hands of someone more committed, he hinted that his age could also be a factor in his decision.

“I pictured myself directing Batman and thought, ‘I’m not going to be happy doing this. The person who does this should love it.’ You’re always supposed to want these things, and I probably would have loved to do it at 32 or something.”

“But it was the point where I started to realize it wasn’t worth it. It is wonderful to be able to reorient your priorities and now that I have more experience, I feel comfortable with my decision”

Fortunately for fans, the Batman scenes that Ben Affleck liked the most are the ones that will appear in ‘The Flash’, the scarlet speedster movie that will be released in 2022, according to an interview he had for ‘The Herald Sun’ .

The bad experience of Ben Affleck in ‘Justice League’

In addition to the reasons given by the actor in the interviews, it is possible that the bad experience he had in ‘Justice League’ was also a determining factor in moving away from the character.

During the interview with ‘LA Times’, the actor revealed that filming ‘Justice League’ was a horrible experience for him, due to problems he had in his private life and due to filming issues.

While the film was being filmed, Affleck was going through his divorce with Jennifer Garner, in addition to Zack Snyder having to leave the project due to a family tragedy, for which he had to be replaced by Joss Whedon.

“It was ‘Justice League’ the low point for me. That was a bad experience because of a bunch of things: my own life, my divorce, being too far away, my schedule, Zack’s personal tragedy, and reshoots with a new director.”

“It was just the worst experience. It was horrible. It was everything I didn’t like about it. That became the moment where I said, ‘I’m not doing this anymore.’ It’s not even that ‘Justice League’ was that bad. Because it could have been anything.