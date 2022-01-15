Ben Affleck explains why he left the role of Batman

Following problems with the Justice League and a new appearance as Bruce Wayne, Ben Affleck explains why he definitely left the role of Batman.

50 foods rich in protein to gain muscle.

All about ‘The Expendables 4’: cast, release date, trailer… what we know about the saga with the most muscles.

State-of-the-art gadgets, bulletproof supercars and enough money to buy the whole world – it would be fair to say that Taking on the role of Bruce Wayne – and therefore Batman – would be anyone’s dream job… Except for Ben Affleck.

Because as a new Entertainment Weekly interview with the actor demonstrates, all that glitters is not gold. Speaking to the specialized film publication along with Matt Damon, Oscar winner Affleck pulls the trigger on the difficulties he experienced playing Gotham’s caped crusader across five films (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, Justice League, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, The Flash).

“I had a really bad experience around Justice League for a bunch of different reasons,” Affleck told Damon. “I’m not blaming anyone, there are a lot of things that happened. But really what it was is that I wasn’t happy. I didn’t like being there.”

“I didn’t find it interesting. Then some really shitty stuff happened, horrible stuff. But that’s when I said to myself, I’m not going to do this anymore.”. That’s when Affleck revealed that he confided in a close friend about what to do once filming was over. “Actually, I talked to you [Matt Damon] about it, and you were a major influence on that decision,” he told EW. “I want to do the things that bring me joy. Then we went and did The Last Showdown, and I had fun every day on this movie. He wasn’t the star, he wasn’t nice. I was a villain. It wasn’t all that I thought it should be when I started, and yet it was a wonderful experience. And everything was things that appeared and that I did not persecute”.

Despite his departure from the DC universe, Affleck made a lasting impression as the hero in the cape, and much like Christian Bale did when he donned the batsuit, Affleck’s tenure as the hero of Gotham made the actor undergo a brutal training regimen before principal photography. Affleck worked with Hollywood trainer Magnus Lygdback to create a realistic physique for Batman’s fighting prowess and muscular, athletic build. “Our goals for building Ben as Batman were leg strength and stability,” Lygdback told Men’s Health. “You know Batman wears this heavy suit all day on set, so we needed Ben to have the support to wear that suit. [y] there’s a martial arts element to the film that we wanted to capture as well.”

Affleck’s last appearance as Batman will be in the Justice League spin-off this 2022, The Flash, and the actor will leave the legacy to Robert Pattinson, who will take up the mantle in ‘The Batman’, by Matt Reeves, which will be released in March 2022.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io