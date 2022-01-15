Ben Affleck confesses that he underwent an aesthetic retouching for his role in Armageddon

Ben Affleck underwent a physical transformation before starring in the movie Armageddon, premiered in 1998. The American actor revealed that he had to undergo some cosmetic tweaks to embody the role of the leader of asteroid drillers that he played in fiction.

In a conversation with his friend and colleague Matt Damon For an interview with the media Entertainment Weekly, the interpreter told how he then faced the preparation of the character and shared some information about the production of the film.

“They dug up two Disney sets to recreate huge asteroid craters and I didn’t even think about the fact that the basic premise of the movie was totally absurd”, he reflected on the plot.

And I add: “Why train oil drillers to be astronauts instead of training astronauts to be oil drillers? You’d think the learning curve would be a little steeper in an oil driller’s journey than an astronaut’s…But it was fun and it came at the right time.”

The actor then revealed the expectations the crew had for his role in the high-budget film. “I was a bit naive about people’s opinions of me and Michael’s (Bay, director) and Jerry’s (Bruckheimer, producer) comment on how I looked was: ‘You have to go to the tanning bed!‘”, he told Jennifer Lopez’s partner.

Bruce Willis and Ben Affleck in Armageddon

And continued: “They made me get my teeth fixed, exercise and look sexy. ‘Be sexy’, they told me How do i do it? ‘Going to the gym!’ Running in the gym and putting oil on my body and stuff turned out to be a version of one of those topless male calendar models in a garage carrying tires all greased up. Michael had a vision of a male torso glistening in oil and said, ‘That will go in the trailer and sell tickets!‘ And, really, what can you say in those moments?

Despite his decades-long career, Affleck said that Armageddon It is the film of his entire filmography that his children like the most, all born of his relationship with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 9. “It’s funny, because that’s the only movie of mine that my kids have seen and they admit they liked it, even though they make fun of me relentlessly,” said the winner of the Oscar. “They usually comment: ‘Are you driving a tank on the moon?’ But they have fun, you know what I mean? They won’t even see The TownSo there you have it.”

Armageddon explores how a group of oil drillers train for a space mission when an asteroid threatens to hit Earth. The drillers are set to drill into the asteroid’s surface to detonate a bomb inside.

The fiction also starring Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton and Liv Tyler, among others, was a commercial success and grossed $553 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing film of 1998.

Affleck, who recently released the film The Tender Bar, had risen to fame a year earlier in Good Will Hunting, alongside Matt Damon, production in which he wore a different set of teeth.