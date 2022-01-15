Ben Affleck confessed why he had to “reorient my priorities”

Ben Affleck He has caused a sensation by telling personal and professional aspects of which he had never spoken before. The actor and film director recalled bad situations that he has had to go through.

Affleck commented in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times that he has tried to refocus his priorities by making tough decisions. Such is the case of his retirement from directing the film “The Batman”, in 2017. which was ultimately in charge of Matt Reeves, with Robert Pattinson debuting in the starring role.

“It wasn’t worth it”

JLo’s boyfriend confessed that now he looks for jobs that make him happy, instead of trying to please others: “Directing Batman is a good example. I looked at it and thought, ‘I’m not going to be happy doing this. The person who makes this should love it”.

Adding that maybe at a younger stage he would have loved to do it, but with maturity he has understood that he must focus on his priorities: “You’re always supposed to want these things, and I probably would have loved to do it at 32 or something. But it was the point where I started to realize it wasn’t worth it. It is a wonderful benefit to reorient your priorities”, he added.

“Justice League the lowest point for me”

He also revealed that participating in ‘Justice League’ in 2017, in his role as Batman, was “the lowest point” of his career. “Justice League was really the low point for me”, Affleck stressed.

“That was a bad experience because of the confluence of things: my own life, my divorce, being too far apart, and then Zack’s personal tragedy and the reshoot. It was just the worst experience. It was horrible”, he said, also referring to the actor who had to leave the film due to the death of his daughter.

“That became the moment where I said, ‘I’m not going to do this anymore.'” while the daily The Herald Sun, Affleck affirmed that ‘The Flash’ is the farewell in his role as Batman: “It put a really nice end to my experience with that character. I’ve never said this, but maybe my favorite scenes in the interpretation of Batman that I’ve done are in the movie ‘The Flash’”.