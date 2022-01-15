Battle in Australia against Djokovic’s deportation goes to Federal Court

The No. 1 in the world took his case to the top of the Australian authorities a day after his visa was canceled for the second time

The legal battle in Australia against deportation of the Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic was elevated to federal court Australian, a higher instance, a day after the country’s Immigration Minister, Alex Hawke, decided to cancel his visa for the second time.

In a preliminary hearing by Judge David O’Callaghan, of the federal court from Australia, which began virtually at 10:15 local time, the transfer of the case was confirmed, although it remains to be determined whether the appeal filed by the tennis player’s lawyers will be addressed by the plenary session of the magistrates.

Novak Djokovic faces deportation in Australia again. Getty Images

The 34-year-old Serbian tennis player, who is unknown if he was present at the preliminary hearing, met in the morning with immigration agents in the city of Melbourne, who were going to formally arrest him.

According to a court order issued Friday night following an emergency hearing at the Melbourne Federal Circuit Court, Djokovic He is authorized to meet with his lawyers between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. this Saturday under the surveillance of two immigration agents.

After that, Djokovic must be stopped until the morning view, though the player cannot be deported from the country until the challenge to Minister Hawke’s decision is reviewed.

The process is expected to finish before the start of the Australian Open, which is celebrated between January 17 and 30 in the city of Melbourne and in which Djokovic He hopes to obtain his tenth title and become the most successful tennis player in history with 21 Grand Slams.

Yesterday, Friday, after several days studying the case, the Immigration Minister, Alex Hawke, decided to once again cancel the visa of Djokovic with the intention of expelling him from the country, which could also mean a three-year ban on returning to Australia.

Djokovic traveled to Melbourne on January 5 from Spain with a medical exemption for not being vaccinated, having recently been infected with COVID-19, although upon arrival the Immigration authorities canceled his visa and detained him.

But last Monday, a court also chaired by Judge Kelly ordered the tennis player’s release after understanding that he had not been treated “fairly”.