Baby on the way. Nicolas Cage is expecting his third child with his wife, Riko Shibata, thirty-one years younger

Crowning almost two years of love and about to celebrate their first wedding anniversary –on February 16–, Nicolas Cage (58) and his young wife riko shibata (27) confirmed that they are expecting a child together. It is the first for the Japanese and the third for the actor, who is already the father of KalEl (16, whom he named after Superman’s hidden name), from his marriage to former waitress Alice Kim; and of Weston (31), of his relationship with the actress Christina Fulton (with whom he worked in the film Snake Eyes in 1998), who has already made him the grandfather of four grandchildren.

The 58-year-old actor with his firstborn, Weston (31) Steve Granitz

He is also the father of Kal-El (16, pictured when he was still a child in 2015) Jerod Harris

Nicolas and Riko, who are 31 years apart, met in 2020 in Japan, when he was filming Prisoners of Ghostland. In August of that same year, after six months of long-distance love, Cage proposed via video call and sent her a black diamond ring in the mail.

Riko is the fifth wife of the actor, who seems to be tireless in love: he was married to actress Patricia Arquette between 1995 and 2001, and the following year he married Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’s daughter, although after three months they requested The divorce. In 2004 he met Alice Kim – the mother of his second child – and that same year they got married. They were together until 2016. His fourth marriage was one of the most fleeting in Hollywood history: he was married for only four days to makeup artist Erika Koike. He then applied for the annulment of the marriage because he alleged that he was “too drunk” when it took place.

In November 2021, on the red carpet of the Gotham Awards in the city of New Tork Taylor Hill