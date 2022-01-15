Avengers: Why does Robert Downey Jr. not want to know anything about independent cinema? | THE PRESS

Robert Downey Jr. He commented that at present it is unlikely that he would agree to participate in an independent film.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly Radio, the star of Avengers: Age of Ultron He indicated that when an actor joins one of these projects, he later says to himself “what was I thinking”.

According Robert Downey Jr., who plays Iron Man in the superhero movie, independent films often take “maximum advantage” of the interpreters, because they do not respect their schedules and even ask them for financial collaboration.

“Sometimes the little movies are the ones that end up getting the most out of us because they’re like, ‘Hey man, we’re just a couple of days late. Do you think you can stay for your birthday and then come back on the 4th of July? And by the way, just like the rest of the team, can you pay for food?’” the actor said.

“An independent film requires being at Sundance for more than a week to try to sell it, and for what? Then to get $180 at the box office?”

However, it is worth remembering that Robert Downey Jr. recently participated in Chef, an independent film by his friend Jon Favreau. In addition, his fondness for pranks is known.

