Aquaman 2: Amber Heard would have been fired for violating her contract by not being “in shape”

Few scandals in recent years have drawn as much attention as that of Amber Heard (Aquaman – 73%, Justice League – 41%, The Stand- 80%) vs. Johnny Depp (Minamata, Waiting for the Barbarians – 51%, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald – 48%). The actors, who were married and had a stormy relationship, ended on very bad terms and when the #MeToo movement gained strength in 2017, the actor had to face the possibility of cancellation, so he sued his ex-wife for US$50 million. and now it seems that their efforts have not been in vain.

A report of Forbes, published on December 31, 2020, indicates that Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones – 59%, Terminator Genisys – 25%, Han Solo: A Star Wars Story – 56%) will replace Heard in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Although such information has not been confirmed or refuted by Warner Bros., many take it for granted, and now the site Sausage Roll indicates that the dismissal of the actress is not due to her legal dispute with Depp, but because she violated the contract she had with the studio.

The site claims that Warner Bros. did want Heard as Mera in Aquaman 2 and even already signed the contract, but everything changed when they discovered that he has health problems and that he is not in shape for the character. The alleged source of Sausage Roll he explained it this way:

Amber Heard failed her physical exam. He has put on weight and is in very bad shape. There is a clause in her contract that says she must be in good shape before the shoot and she violated it.

The actress would have defended herself alleging that her poor health is due to stress and depression derived from her legal battle against Johnny Depp and the Covid-19 pandemic, he also said he would get in shape by the time filming began, which is scheduled to begin this year.

At the moment all there are are rumours; the only confirmed thing is that shortly after Depp lost the trial against The Sun was fired from Fantastic Beasts 3 And things don’t look too good for their future. On the other hand, even without Amber Heard, Aquaman 2 has a good chance of succeeding, as the first installment became the highest grossing adaptation of the franchise.

After the DC Comics flops that were Suicide Squad – 25% and League of Justice, in 2018 the company only released one film, Aquaman, and it turned out to be a runaway success. The following year luck smiled on them again when Shazam! – 88% got great reviews and then Joker – 91% won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, as well as surprisingly successful at the box office.

While we know if Heard really was fired and replaced by Emilia Clarke, or not, we will be able to see her once again as Mera in Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, the expected cut of League of Justice by Zack Snyder, which promises to be much better than the movie released in theaters in 2017. It will last 4 hours and will arrive on HBO Max on March 18, while in other countries where the service is not available, we will have the opportunity to see it in other platforms such as Prime Video and Apple TV +.

Mera is a superhero as well as being Aquaman’s romantic interest, her powers and beauty have captivated generations of comic book readers and in her film version history repeated itself.

