Apple’s mixed reality glasses in danger of returning its launch

Apple continues to do everything possible to avoid having to return the launch of its glasses for 2023.

Uncertainty surrounds Apple’s glasses again. When everything indicated that its arrival was very close, a new report announces that this device could delay its release.

After the possible design of Apple’s next glasses was revealed and it was previously said that they would arrive in the course of this year 2002 at a high price, Bloomberg has received new news which might not be as encouraging as expected.

Apple glasses… by 2023?

The famous portal has obtained information from sources very close to Apple and has been able to confirm that despite the fact that the plans were to launch the mixed reality glasses (AR / VR) for the WWDC in June 2022, some development issues have been presented and these have put to consider the possibility of a delay for 2023.

The biggest problem they face is the overheating of the glasses due to the requirement of one of the two chips they will have, despite the fact that they tried to solve this problem with various models that they had an external processor that transmitted the data wirelessly, Jony Ive rejected it.

Other problems are related to cameras and software. However, the company has already put more than 2,000 employees to work with it. And although Apple continues with the firm idea of ​​​​presenting them in 2022 so that WWDC 2023 focuses specifically on the presentation of the AppStore and the development of applications for this device, setbacks could force a release for next year.

Let’s hope that Apple can fix this big problem and continue with the launch plans for the next few months. Apple glasses are the next big device that could revolutionize the market, although it has already been confirmed that they are not a device to use all day nor will they work for a metaverse.

