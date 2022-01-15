Anne Hathaway and her change of look of the 2 million ‘likes’

Some characters in the history of cinema have caused such an impact that their interpreters carry them for the rest of their careers. Somehow we’ll always think about Twilight when we talk about Kristen Stewart or Rachel Green when we see Jennifer Aniston. Those roles are impossible to forget, because they definitely boosted their careers to stardom. You just need to ask Anne Hathaway, that 15 years after the premiere of The Devil Wears Prada still fondly remember her role as Andrea Sachs, an inexperienced young woman who fulfills the dream of succeeding in the voracious fashion industry. Her last change of look gives her away: the actress has recreated the style that put her on the map when she was 24 years old.









– The secrets of the wardrobe of ‘The Devil wears Prada’ that you still do not know

The change of look of the 2 million likes

Anne Hathaway He has shared on his social networks this Friday a series of snapshots where he boasts of his most recent styling, devised by his adviser Erin Walsh. In the pictures, the actress surprise princess She wears a mini flowered dress with a white shirt collar, a classic marico blue coat with gold buttons and super platform black boots, all signed by Valentino and accompanied by Bvlgari jewelry. At first glance, we could say that the look suits her wonderfully, but what is really important lies beyond it. In a matter of hours, Hathaway’s inn traveled to every corner of the planet until reach more than 2 million likes, a virtual symbol of how powerful nostalgia is. Doesn’t that sound familiar to you?









– The lookazo with which Kristen Stewart remembers Coco Chanel and Diana of Wales

Andy Sachs? His followers react

If you are such a ‘fan’ of Anne Hathaway’s films as we are, surely her new look has sounded familiar to you from somewhere. And it is that the Oscar winner has not only changed her hair for a rejuvenating trend cut. His brown hair, with the characteristic frayed bangs, the winks preppy from that flowery design (with the memorable detail of the shirt) and the high-heeled boots… everything points in the same direction. “Andy Sachs Vibes😍😍😍”; “Andy? Is that you?😆😉”; “Andrea Sachs looks so good after all these years! 👏😍”; “She looks a lot like Andrea and I love her!!!”, His followers commented one after another, shocked after realizing that the interpreter is practically oblivious to the passage of time.









– Anne Hathaway almost wasn’t Andy in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

An iconic role that almost wasn’t

In 2021, The Devil Wears Prada celebrated its fifteenth anniversary, a milestone on everyone’s lips that motivated its protagonists to reveal some other intimacy linked to the legendary film. Today, we would have a hard time imagining, for example, another actress playing the role of Andrea Sachs. However, Hathaway confessed in an interview last year that she was not even close to embodying on the big screen the girl who made us dream of a cosmopolitan life among luxury bags, fashion magazines and cafes: “It was the ninth option, but I still got it, so don’t ever give up.” Despite all this, it seems that he was destined to be, today and always, Andy Sachs.