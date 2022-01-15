An asteroid will be visible in Mexico tonight – El Financiero

On the night of this January 13 you will be able to enjoy a celestial show thanks to the asteroid (7) Iris, which will be visible throughout Mexico. The National Night of the Stars Committee recommends using binoculars or telescope to enjoy the passage of this comet in front of the Earth.

In addition, different sources have indicated that at 9:24 p.m. the comet will have a perfect alignment with the Earth and the Sun. This alignment moment will not be visible on national lands.

“Its brightness will also reach its maximum, however, it will be too dim to be perceived with the naked eye, even in dark places it will take a telescope or binoculars to observe”, shared the Night of the Stars Committee.

The committee has launched a series of recommendations to be able to observe the asteroid in Mexico In case you are not so experienced to hunt this type of celestial spectacles:

Look for dark and clear skies: The committee complements that it will not be possible in different regions, this according to weather conditions and cold fronts.

The committee complements that it will not be possible in different regions, this according to weather conditions and cold fronts. Look for the Gemini Constellation in the telescope: If you do not know how to do it, the committee recommends using applications such as SkySafari or SkyView from your cell phone. When finding the constellation it will be necessary to locate the east of the Celestial Sphere, since from that point it will be possible to observe the asteroid (7) Iris.

The (7) Iris was discovered in August 1847, its name is a reference to Greek mythology. It is considered one of the largest belt asteroids, with a diameter approaching 200 kilometers. It is also recorded that it takes about 1,347 days to go around the Sun. Its approach to Earth occurs every three years on average.