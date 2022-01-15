América Femenil vs Pumas: Which channel broadcasts and where to watch LIVE ONLINE AND LIVE the duel for Liga MX

The azulcremas will seek their first victory of the season with the Clásico Capitalino as a framework. In addition, there is a possibility that Katty Martínez will debut.

Women’s America will have its first Clásico of the season this Saturday afternoon. Those directed by Craig Harrington will enter the field of the University Olympic Stadium, a building in which those of Coapa will play for the first time since all their previous visits to the felines had been at the facilities of Quarry.

This meeting will have sensitive casualties for the azulcremas due to the Covid-19. Sarah Luebbert Y Mayra Pelayo They will lose this commitment because they are isolated while they heal from this disease, so modifications will have to come from the technical direction.

The positive factor for the creams is that there is a possibility that Katty Martínez will have her first minutes with the bird’s shirt. The striker was able to work the last few days alongside her teammates after recovering from an arm injury and Harrington will assess your conditions. Similarly, Nicky Hernandez Y Kimberly Rodriguez are already registered with the MX League and they could play.

Where to watch the live online broadcast of América Femenil vs Pumas

The Clásico Capitalino of the Liga MX Femenil between América and Cougars It will take place this Saturday, January 15 at 12:00 p.m. in the University Olympic Stadium. You can follow the transmission of this meeting LIVE for the sign of TUDN in payment system. Similarly, in Monumental Eagles We will have all the details of the match.

América Femenil vs Pumas: Possible alignments

America: Renata Masciarelli; Mónica Rodríguez, Janelly Farías, Jocelyn Orejel, Selene Valera; Eva González, Casandra Cuevas, Amanda Pérez, Angelique Saldívar; Montserrat Hernandez, Daniela Espinosa. DT: Craig Harrington.