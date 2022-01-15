Amazon Prime ranking in Spain: top 10 of today’s favorite movies Friday, January 14

Watching movies is something you are used to, because there is a huge offer on the market, both in theaters and in streaming. That is, you no longer have to scroll to find exactly what you are looking for: productions that break records and have everyone breathless.

The news is that Amazon-Prime take a count to share what people are watching in real time. The platform wants to position itself as a benchmark in the sector. For this reason, it has a very interesting offer to its credit, which we detail below.

Surely you have already seen many of them, but there will be others that may interest you, so get on with it! Watch the 10 most searched movies in Spain:

one. Garcia and Garcia

Hispavia, a small-time low cost airline, is in serious difficulties. Neither their numbers add up, nor do their planes fly. In a desperate attempt to save the company, they decide to simultaneously hire a prestigious airline consultant and an unemployed expert mechanic. Both are called Javier García. Chance and the disorganization of the company will cause them to be confused and exchange their roles and while the mechanic is cared for by the owner of the company and lodged in luxury hotels, the executive ends up in the hangar, sheathed in greasy overalls. Perplexed and not knowing what is happening, they both start facing each other’s tasks, until the two Javier García meet and discover the error.

two. After: lost souls

When Tessa makes the most important decision of her life, everything changes. Secrets about her and Hardin’s family come to light put their relationship and their future together in jeopardy. Tessa’s life begins to fall apart and nothing will be as before. Even though she knows that Hardin loves her, these two lost souls are surrounded by jealousy, hate…and forgiveness. Until now, love was enough to keep their relationship afloat, but is it really worth it anymore?

3. The bar of high hopes

From director George Clooney and based on the bestselling book “The Bar of High Expectations,” “The Tender Bar” follows an aspiring writer (Tye Sheridan) as he pursues his romantic and career dreams. From a stool at his uncle’s (Ben Affleck) bar, he learns what it means to grow up alongside a quirky group of local characters.

Four. infinite

Evan McCauley has skills he never learned and memories of places he’s never been. Self-medicating and on the brink of a mental breakdown, a secret group calling themselves the “Infinites” come to his rescue, revealing that his memories are real.

5. Spider-Man: Far From Home

Peter Parker decides to go with Michelle Jones, Ned and the rest of his friends to spend a vacation in Europe after the events of Avengers: Endgame. However, Parker’s plan to put aside his superpowers for a few weeks is cut short when he is recruited by Nick Fury to join Mysterio (a human who comes from Earth 833, a dimension of the multiverse, who had his first appearance in Doctor Strange) to fight against the elementals (four immortal entities that come from the same dimension and dominate the four elements of nature, fire, water, air and earth). At that moment, Parker puts on the Spider-Man suit again to do his job.

6. The shelter

What would happen if a snowstorm left a group of people isolated in a mountain hotel during a Christmas weekend? Well, for better or worse, madness is served.

7. Being the Ricardos

Film about television pioneer Lucille Ball (1911-1989). The story takes place during a specific week of the production of the series ‘I Love Lucy’ when Lucy and her husband Desi Arnaz face a crisis that could end their careers and also their marriage.

8. Father there is only one 2: the arrival of the mother-in-law

The success of the virtual assistant Conchy, developed by Javier, has earned her a favorable place in the parents’ chat room, until something unexpected ruins everything.

9. After: in a thousand pieces

Time has passed and Hardin still doesn’t know if he’s really the deep and thoughtful boy Tessa fell in love with, or if he’s been a stranger all this time. She wants to get away, but it’s not that easy. Tessa has focused on her studies and begins an internship at Vance Publishing. There she meets Trevor, a hot new co-worker who is exactly the kind of person she should be with. But Hardin knows he made a mistake, possibly the biggest mistake of his life, and he wants to right his mistakes and defeat his demons.

10. derailed

Pepo, Roge, Costa and Juan Luis, four in their twenties, embark on the dream trip: the INTERRAIL. But on their first stop in Paris, the adventure, and incidentally their friendship, come to an abrupt end. Twenty years later, Juan Luis has passed away and, as his last wish, he has decided to donate his juicy inheritance to his three old friends. But in return he asks them to do the Interrail that they couldn’t do with some fun conditions… they have to take their friend’s ashes with them so that he can “live” the experience with them. For the “love” of Juan Luis, these three 40-year-olds will have to resolve their differences, visit the same cities and live the same parties, but in a much more pathetic way. And with cholesterol through the roof…

Were you aware of the popularity of the movies that Amazon Prime offers you?

There are more and more visualizations on this platform and users do nothing more than give good reviews around the offer of cinematographic productions. What will be the surprises that Amazon Prime has in store for the near future? What plans will there be for this year?

Stay tuned, we’ll find out soon.