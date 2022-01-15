Alternative medicine, with high demand in the pandemic

Almost two years after the Covid-19 pandemic, alternative treatments based on herbal medicine and medicinal plants have become relevant, since the increase in their sales of up to 70% has not registered any variation.

those prepared with various herbs such as eucalyptus, mullein, giant, cane fistula and tejocote continue to be highly sought after among buyers (Photo: Ana Hernández).

Lizania Beltrán Alvarado, who for 25 years has been selling this type of product in the September 16 market, in the center of the Mexican capital, assures that eucalyptus, ginger, turmeric, green tea, chamomile, cuatecomate, as well as some combinations to cure cough, remain in high demand.

Likewise, it points out that the so-called calcium lung continues to have high sales among its clients, as it ensures that it has been used as a treatment for Covid-19 infections.

Likewise, he points out that preparations with various herbs such as eucalyptus, mullein, giant, cane fistula and tejocote continue to be highly sought after among buyers, since it is an infusion that is used to treat cough.

He explained that the preparation called pulmocalcium increased its sales considerably, as well as its presentations in vitamin supplements and in ampoules, a situation that prevails to date.

She also highlighted that although medicinal plants are low-cost remedies, since portions can be purchased from 20 pesos, people from all social strata come to her.

Lizania Beltrán comments that it is a noble activity because she follows a tradition of her grandparents, who started the business in the center of the city.

