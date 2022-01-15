‘All Fun and Games’: The Promising Horror Movie Starring Asa Butterfield (‘Sex Education’) and Natalia Dyer (‘Stranger Things’) – CINEMABLEND

Journalist and fan. I can say that my vocation has always been letters: I am fascinated by the power that words have to tell fictional and real stories.

2022 continues to surprise us; now, with the horror film ‘All Fun and Games’, which will feature the main performances of Asa Butterfield and Natalia Dyer, stars of two Netflix shows: ‘Sex Education’ and ‘Stranger Things’.

The best of two worlds is about to come together in one project! And we do not say this fortuitously since, according to Variety, Asa Butterfield, protagonist of Sex Education, and Natalia Dyer, actress of Stranger Things, will star in the horror thriller All Fun and Games. The film follows a group of brothers who find themselves in a game with demonic touches..

According to the site, the film will be co-directed by Ari Costa, whose credits include Extraction, Avengers: Endgame and The Internet Kills. In this last project he also worked Eren Celeboglu, the other director who will make his directorial debut. The script is made between the duo and an idea of JJ Braider. The photography work would begin to be developed in March of this year.

Producer Anton, from sebastien raybaud Y John Zois, is in charge of bringing to fruition All Fun and Games. “It has been a great experience developing this project with Eren and Ari and we couldn’t be more excited to continue the journey with them on their first feature film. Asa and Natalia are perfect for the film and with the guidance of Joe and Anthony (Russo, co-producers of the film), there is no doubt that it will be a fan favoriteZois told Variety.

Asa Butterfield made her debut at the age of eight in After Thomas, 2006. The following year, he appeared on Son of Rambowalongside Will Poulter. In 2008, he starred in the film adaptation of John Bayne’s novel of the same name, The Boy in the Striped Pajamas. Bruno, his leading man, earned him critical acclaim and a nomination for Newcomer at the British Independent Film Awards.. In 2011, he starred in Martin Scorsese’s The Invention of Hugo Cabret.

Natalia Dyer won the sympathy of the world thanks to her performance as Nancy Wheeler in the series of Netflix, stranger things. The fourth season of the show will premiere this summer. Recently, Dyer appeared in the streaming red giant movie Things Heard & Seen, alongside Amanda Seyfried, James Norton and Rhea Seehorn. Also, he had one of the main roles in the independent production of Karen Maine, Yes God Yes.