all about the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

is the Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s first biological daughter, is 15 years old, and although she has always been a protagonist and has aroused a lot of interest not from the very day of her birth in Namibia, but when she was still on her way, in recent months everyone has been talking about her. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt She is at the center of the debate and of all her siblings, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Knox and Vivienne, she seems destined to be the heir to the spotlight that has illuminated her parents for more than two decades. For many reasons.

That he came into the world in a country in southern Africa, his parents being two of the brightest stars in Hollywood, was not the result of chance. Angelina and Brad, two volcanic personalities very aware of the most disadvantaged, wanted it that way. In fact, Shiloh was born via a scheduled C-section. It was May 27, 2006 and it was not an “accident” that caught them on the ground rolling or on a solidarity trip, it was a thoughtful decision in which they also had to see that there they found the tranquility that they did not find anywhere else of the world where they were “persecuted” before the birth of their first biological daughter.

Like everything in the entertainment industry and celebrities, especially if they have to do with Hollywood, everything has a price. In Shiloh’s case, her birth was worth 1o million dollars that is the money that his first photos raised and that their parents allocated to their non-profit foundation to be allocated to vulnerable people.

The impact of Shiloh’s birth was so brutal that Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum in New York made her wax doll shortly after she was bornwhen he was only two months old. It was the first time they made a replica of a baby and it was an event that went around the world and served as a claim to the museum.

Scott Grays

From a very young age, Shiloh made us fall in love. Blonde and with blue eyes, she was a beautiful doll. In each of her appearances, always with her parents, she showed a cheerful and smiling character, and very curious, and the truth is, she couldn’t be more beautiful. The genes of the most powerful and glamorous couple in the cinema of the moment in something so beautiful produced a kind of magical effect that no one could resist. Y although hehe Pitt-Jolie family was expanding, the star was still her.

DR

Getty

Getty

With all eyes permanently on Shiloh, As he grew older, his physical appearance did not go unnoticed., determined by your short hair and his way of dressing since far from what was established by society based on conventions, in her case instead of little dresses and “princess looks” what she liked was to wear jackets, dress pants, ties, loose sportswear, sweatshirts, pants casual style shorts with large pockets, baseball team shirts… that is, looks that are traditionally associated with the male gender. Until in 2010 Angelina took the floor in the US edition of Vanity Fair to clarify – there was already a very intense (and absurd) debate – that her daughter wanted to be like a boy and therefore she liked to dress like them.

Getty

DR

around the genre

That a person feels male or female should not be in the debate, because it is something very intimate, personal and natural. But in the case of Shiloh, without being his own decision, he always lives with it in the media. It is part of the price of fame that was imposed on her through her parents and that she is paying, something alien to her but that society itself imposes with impunity, and more so with the gender issue involved, although fortunately we are evolving.

On a personal level, Shiloh has always had the support of her parents and siblings. In fact, Brad Pitt told in 2014 that in house they called him John because he had asked for it. This confirmation served to write a lot about it, but the most important thing was that in this case the way in which Shiloh was seen was changed, according to her feelings, with the word respect as an essential element.

Evan Agostini

In 2019, confirmed by her own parents, Shiloh started hormone treatment to change gender, which meant starting the transition to male to stop the changes that he was going to go through during puberty. It was at the Younique Surgery Center in Santa Monica, California, and Angelina was in charge of defraying all the expenses. It was too early to confirm if it was going to be a transgender person or not. “It’s what he wants for now,” Brad Pitt told his parents according to the American press.

For her part, Angelina has never wanted to define her daughter and before the constant comments in the media she even said: “Why do they have to pigeonhole everything?“.

George Pimentel Steve Granitz

In 2016, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt separated causing a real earthquake, as you know even personally with unpleasant disagreements and legal battles that are still going on, but that’s another story. In the case of Shiloh, which is what concerns us here, the breakup of her parents’ marriage meant that, along with her siblings, she began to accompany her mother much more frequently at premieres. Thanks to this we were able to confirm in those years that her favorite looks were all masculine.

DR

DR

DR

Shiloh’s makeover

In recent months, in 2021, with Shiloh already 15 years old, the debate around the first biological daughter of Brad and Angelina has resurfaced because she has decided to turn her style upside down. It was at the premieres of Angelina Jolie’s new movie, ‘Eternals’, where she left behind the masculine-inspired looks and opted for dresses, and even makeup, something unprecedented until then. And again the debate heated up and picked up volume again.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Angelina clone

The passing of the years has made us realize that Shiloh is more Angelina than Brad, physically we want to say because if we make a comparison at the same age we could say that they are two peas in a pod. Or not?

In a few months Shiloh will be 16 years old, and it is up to her alone to say what she wants to be and how to be. As is your right. What we are sure of is that she will continue on her way with all the strength and conviction that she has always carried as a flag, showing herself as someone with personality who can choose her own destiny without anyone judging her for it.

