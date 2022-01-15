Alejandro Zendejas will not play with Necaxa and refines contract details with America

ESPN Digital is aware that América and Necaxa have agreed conditions for the transfer of Alejandro Zendejas and therefore he will not play against Monterrey

The Mexican midfielder Alejandro Zendejas will become Necaxa’s main absence for the game that will be played this Friday against Monterrey, because the club hidrocálido reached an agreement with America for your transfer.

ESPN Digital is aware that Necaxa and América agreed on the terms of the soccer player’s transfer, so the coach Pablo Guede will not be able to count on the one he described as “my best man”.

Alexander Zendejas imago7

Necaxa and the coach sought to retain the 22-year-old soccer player, considering him the most important soccer player on the team in the last yearHowever, the Eagles managed to bring the negotiations to a successful conclusion.

Alejandro Zendejas and America negotiate some contractual issues such as salary, length of contract and performance awards.

América became the first team to pay another Liga MX club for the termination of a footballer’s contract. An agreement that is around three million dollars.

The footballer may be announced by the Eagles in the coming days and will be able to see activity from matchday 3.