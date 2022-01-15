AGAIN HE WAS NOT CALLED UP: Why didn’t Cristiano Ronaldo play against Aston Villa in the Premier League?

For the second consecutive game, Cristiano Ronaldo he was not included in Manchester United’s squad. In the middle of the week, he was not in the FA Cup against Aston Villa. And this Saturday, he missed the Premier League duel against the same cast led by Steven Gerrard.

Ralf Rangnick decided not to expose CR7 because the Portuguese still does not feel 100%. Discomfort in the hip flexor does not allow it to be at its best. So, they left him at home to continue the recovery process.

WHY DIDN’T CRISTIANO PLAY AGAINST ASTON VILLA?

“With Cristiano, unfortunately, it’s still the same problem. He was able to train yesterday. I had a conversation with him before and after training. And after training, we decided there was no point in him taking the trip here if he didn’t feel fully fit.”

The German coach hopes to have Cris in next Wednesday’s match: “He was doing treatment at home. Hopefully he can be there for Wednesday’s game against Brentford.”

Hopefully there are no complications.

Without Cris, their scorer, Manchester United is having problems in the Premier League, imagine the complications that can be unleashed if The bug continues to be low.

Undefeated data. Cristiano Ronaldo registers 14 goals in 21 games played since he returned to Manchester United. Immediate impact signing.

Did you know…? Between the fact that his return closed with the season started and recent physical discomfort, Cristiano Ronaldo has played 21 of the 28 games that Manchester United have played this season.