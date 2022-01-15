Adam Sandler’s Comedy Hits Netflix’s Top 10 After Dropping On Streamer

ads

One of Adam Sandler’s most popular movies recently premiered on Netflix and is one of the top 10 most watched movies on the streaming service. The Longest Yard has arrived on Netflix and is ranked third on their top 10 movies list. The soccer comedy is behind Journey 2: The Mysterious Island and Don’t Look Up.

The Longest Yard was released in 2005 and is a remake of the 1974 film of the same name. Sandler plays Paul Crewe, a former NFL quarterback who is accused of shaving points. After being placed on federal probation for five years, Crew gets drunk and rides his girlfriend’s car, leading to his arrest and three years in prison.

While in prison, Crewe is forced to form a soccer team to play against the guards. The Longest Yard also stars Chris Rock, Nelly, Bob Sapp, Courteney Cox, Terry Crews, Bill Goldberg, Tracy Morgan, Michael Irvin, and Burt Reynolds, who all starred in the 1974 version. The film scored just 31% on Rotten Tomatoes, but it grossed nearly $200 million worldwide.

“The first few days it was amazing,” Goldberg said in a 2005 interview with CommingSoon.Net. “We were trying to kill each other. You had actors who had played football, guys from the World League and guys from NFL Europe playing now who are itching to jog. They wanted to hit someone. The first thing I did was go into an Oklahoma drill, one on one live with someone. That was the first day! It was incredible. The first time I hit someone it was great.”

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin also appeared in the film and shared his experience working with Sandler. “It was really cool,” Austin said in a 2005 interview with IGN. That guy is a big star. It’s super fun and I’m a huge fan, but I’d be doing my scenes, and he’d come out and have me try different things. He is an A-list celebrity and yet he took the time to help me. He is a huge fan of wrestling.” Sandler has starred in and produced several sports movies in his career, including Happy Gilmore, The Benchwarmers, Uncut Gems, Home Team (opening this month) and Hustle, due out this year. .