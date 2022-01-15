A new Zorro remake series will star a woman

The CW has opted for a new series based on the timeless escapades of ZorroDeadline reports. Unlike other remakes centered around the masked and cast, this one will feature a woman in the title role. In the work of reimagining the classic adventures will be the filmmaker Robert Rodríguez along with his sister, Rebecca Rodríguez, as well as Sean Tettta.

Rebecca Rodríguez will direct the series that will follow the adventures of a young Latina woman as she uncovers the truths and lies about her father’s death. On his journey for the truth, he becomes involved in a secret society where he acquires a new alias as Zorro.

Zorro has had quite a ride before landing on CBS as part of the first appearance of the spread with the studio. The series has traveled through multiple writers and at one point, Modern Family star Sofia Vergara signed on to serve as an executive producer, but she will no longer be a part of the project.

Robert Rodríguez is no stranger to the world of Zorro, having had a hand with the 1998 film, The Mask of Zorro starring Antonio Banderas. Rodríguez is known for his work on a long list of films, including the cult classic Machete. Currently, he is working on Disney+’s most recent Star Wars series, The Book of Boba Fett as producer and executive director.

Now that the series has been established in a home studio, the creative team can really dig into Zorro's new adventures.