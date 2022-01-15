A ‘hacker’ claims to have managed to “remote control more than 25 Tesla cars in 13 countries without the owners knowing”

David Colombo did not detail how he managed to gain access to the cars, but assured that “it is not a vulnerability in Tesla’s infrastructure”, but rather “the fault of the owners”.

David Colombo, ‘hacker’ and computer security specialist, assured this Tuesday on his Twitter account that he had achieved “remotely control more than 25 Tesla cars in 13 countries without the owners knowing.

The 19-year-old revealed that he was able to remotely open the doors and windows of electric cars, manufactured by Elon Musk’s company, as well as turn on their radios and headlights and even start their engines and start “keyless driving”. “. In addition, he noted that he could disable vehicle anti-theft system, called ‘Sentry Mode’, check your exact location and see if a driver is inside the car or not.

“I think it’s quite dangerous if someone is able to remotely play loud music or open the windows or doors while you’re on the road. Even turning on the lights non-stop can potentially have some (hazardous) impact on other drivers,” he said.

In one of his tweets, Colombo clarified that it is not a full remote control, that is, to be able to remotely control the direction or acceleration and braking of vehicles. “Yes, you could potentially unlock the doors and start driving the affected Teslas,” he said, indicating that he cannot “interfere with someone driving (beyond playing loud music or turning on the lights)” and he also cannot “drive these Tesla from distance”.

Although the young specialist did not detail how he managed to gain access to the cars, he said that “it is not a vulnerability in the Tesla infrastructure“, but” fault of the owners “. He also revealed that the security team of the car company confirmed that “they are investigating” and that “they will send you updates as soon as they have them”.