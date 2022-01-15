A hacker claims he has been able to remotely access Teslas around the world

Image : Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

Imagine this scenario. These driving down the highway in your brand new Tesla with his legs stretched out while the autopilot controls the car for you when suddenly the car speakers start blare out . While you are looking scared for a place where stop the car , you realize that the windows have started to go up and down uncontrollably . And so , out of nowhere, the doors burst open .

Those are just some of the antics that a 19-year-old security researcher claims which you can perform after remotely hacking at least 25 Tesla of 13 different countries . The researcher, named David Colombo, published some details through of a thread from twitter this Tuesday where he claimed he could remotely execute commands on affected vehicles without their owners knowing. In addition to adjusting the volume of the speakers and tampering with vehicle doors and windows, Colombo claimed he could also remotely start vehicles, get their location and determine if the driver was present or not in the car.

Colombo did not give specific details about how he managed to obtain vehicle access , but noted that it was not the result of a vulnerability underlying the Tesla. The investigator he claimed that he was actively trying to notify the owners of the cars affected and that it would release more technical details after affected drivers could “take appropriate action.” Colombo has yet to provide proof of its findings. , so proceed with caution .

Leaving aside this he warning, the researcher’s findings appear to have caught Tesla’s attention. In an update, the investigator said he had been contacted by Tesla’s security team. and that I was researching too on matter .

If Colombo’s claims are true, this would not be the first time hackers and the researchers get remote access to Tesla vehicles. In 2020, a security researcher from UK named Lennert Wouters demonstrated how a vulnerability in the keyless entry feature of tesla pod would allow rewrite the firmware of a keychain by bluetooth to unlock and steal a car Model X

Too , last year, a couple of experts in security were able to remotely hack the info system entertainment of a Tesla using a drone. In that case, the researchers were reportedly able to unlock the doors remotely, change the position of the seats, play music and play with the air conditioner .

tesla already on board these vulnerabilities in the past and maintains a active rewards program for that security researchers can n access vehicles to carry out evidence. those investigators can receive between 100 and fifteen 000 dollars for discovering a real vulnerability .

Yes Colombo findings are true , could suppose another headache for Tesla, which in recent months has had to remove crowd of cars of the market, has suffered a federal investigation and it is being investigated by a major accident in which it is believed that his function of automatic driving Is related .