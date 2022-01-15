The Xbox Game Pass catalog is always updating over the weeks. On January 4, Microsoft announced which games would join Xbox Game Pass during the first half of January, as well as those that would leave the service.

Well, those who did not see the publication made through Xbox Wire should know that 5 games will leave Xbox Game Pass tomorrow, so those of you who have started any of the games that we will discuss below, it is best that you give it one last push today.

5 games will leave Xbox Game Pass tomorrow

Although it is true that on some occasions we have come across big-budget titles, The 5 games that will leave Xbox Game Pass tomorrow they have a more indie cut than on other occasions, with Ghost of a Tale and Desperados III being the two most outstanding titles. The games that will leave the service will be the following:

Pandemic (Xbox Game Pass console, cloud and PC)

Mount & Blade: Warband (Xbox Game Pass console, cloud and PC)

Desperados III (Xbox Game Pass console, Cloud and PC)

Ghost of a Tale (Xbox Game Pass PC)

YIIK: A Postmodern RPG (Xbox Game Pass PC)

January 20 will be a big day for Xbox Game Pass

Once the games that will leave the service are known, it will not be long until Microsoft announces the games that will join Xbox Game Pass in the second half of January, with Rainbow Six Extraction as the head of series among the novelties.