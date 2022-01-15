40 million pesos! Cardi B’s gift to her boyfriend Offset

american singer Cardi-B she showed off with the gift she gave her boyfriend -the rapper Offset– in its birthday number 30.

The gift: a giant check for 2 million dollars -more than 40 million pesos-.

The interpreter of “WAP” was affectionate with the check that was shared in a video uploaded to social networks.

Although Offset’s birthday is December 14th, it was not until twenty-one when the rapper organized her boyfriend’s party.

“I know you have a lot of business for 2022,” Cardi B began before handing her the hefty check.

.@iamcardib gifts Offset a check for $2M in honor of his 30th birthday 💕

Then the millionaire gift is shown, while Offset holds a bottle in his hand and smiles with emotion; the guests applaud, shout and celebrate the moment.

Then, on her Instagram account, Cardi B shared a series of photos with her partner with the following message:

“I love the man you are becoming and I love the father you are. Thank you for always being there for me (…) I am so lucky to have you as a partner raising our beautiful children.”

The couple has been married since 2017.

